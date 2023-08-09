Hawaii wildfires raging across Maui's Lahaina town force evacuations

Flames from a Hawaii wildfire stoked by hurricane winds threatened parts of Lahaina, on the island of Maui, and forced evacuations. — AFP

Local authorities reported that extreme wildfires in the town of Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii on Wednesday burned structures, forced evacuations, and caused power outages that were fuelled by strong winds.

Some people reported having trouble evacuating due to gridlock, smoke and encroaching flames while firefighters struggled to reach areas cut off by downed trees and power lines.

Additionally, Hurricane Dora, passing hundreds of miles south, was partly responsible for gusts up to 80mph, knocking out power, causing homes to rattle and grounding firefighting helicopters, according to the National Weather Service.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center termed Hurricane Dora as a mighty Category 4 hurricane as of late Tuesday night Hawaii time while Acting Governor Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation on behalf of Governor Josh Green, who is travelling and activated the Hawaii National Guard, CBS reported.

Luke said that evacuations from the island of Maui are "ongoing," but she did not yet have a firm number of the people forced to flee their homes.

"People are jumping into the water to avoid the fire," US Army Major General Kenneth Hara told Hawaii News Now. "The Coast Guard is providing support as we speak."

The Coast Guard said it had "successfully rescued 12 individuals from the waters off Lahaina" and it was sending other vessels to Maui.

Hundreds of acres have burned but fires "haven't reached too many homes" so far, according to Luke.

The Honolulu weather service has extended a Red Flag Warning for Hawaii's islands, citing extreme wildfire risk due to low humidity, high wind, and dry fuels.

Meanwhile, fire crews are battling multiple blazes in West Maui and "an inland mountainous region on Maui while the number of buildings burned is not yet known," County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin, said in a phone interview with CNN late Tuesday.

"Because of the wind gusts, helicopters weren't able to dump water on the fires from the sky — or gauge more precise fire sizes — and firefighters were encountering roads blocked by downed trees and power lines as they worked the inland fires," Martin said.

According to PowerOutage, around 15,000 customers in Hawaii were without power as of 10pm local time (4am EDT), and many are trying to leave.