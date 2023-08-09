Prince Harry breaks silence after losing his title, shuns royal family's fresh blow

Prince Harry, who's currently in Japan, has broken his silence for the first time since the royal family removed "His Royal Highness’ title from their official website.

The Duke of Sussex participated in the summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy along with his friend and polo player "Nacho" Figueras.

In his first statement, the Duke appeared shunning the royal family's fresh blow as he only spoke about the sports and charity.

King Charles III's younger son did not even expressed his shock over the move, as he said: "I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world. Sport requires having a dream and the need for community."



He added: "Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others."

Harry, who's founder of the Invictus Games, which is heading to Germany next month, went on saying: "The lessons we learn on the field are often the same principles of philanthropy; that a mission, hard work, dedication, and partnership can make even the impossible, possible. That is what giving back requires, and we are all capable of creating or joining a team to do so."

Meghan Markle's husband Harry was speaking during the International Sports Promotion Society Sports Values Summit at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward, Tokyo.