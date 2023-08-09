Blast in Russian factory injures 52 people with 5 others feared under debris

This image taken from a Russian Telegram channel shows a plume of smoke coming out from a factory that suffered a powerful explosion on August 9, 2023. — Telegram/@bbbreaking

As many as 52 people were forced to seek medical assistance including three in critical condition after a power blast rocked a factory just outside the Russian capital city of Moscow Wednesday, authorities said.

According to RT, the incident occurred within the premises of the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant — a designing and manufacturing optical and electronic equipment company — and the preliminary findings show that the blast originated in the pyrotechnics warehouse.

Andrey Vorobyev, the Governor of the Moscow Region said that the blast inflicted injuries upon 31 individuals, with three of them critical, later increasing the number of injured to 43. He further stated that they were taken to a local hospital, with six of them suffering burns and head injuries, and are being treated in intensive care.

He further noted that a total of 52 people sought medical assistance after the blast, adding that five people may still be trapped under the rubble.

In response to the situation, a comprehensive mass evacuation plan has been set in motion, encompassing all facilities within the factory's vicinity.

Local media showed smoke ascending from the factory, casting a shadow over nearby structures.

Russian media agency RIA Novosti reported that the explosion resulted from a breach of technical protocols.

A Telegram channel Mash released footage captured by a nearby security camera, showing a fiery explosion followed by a plume of smoke in the distance.

According to eyewitnesses, the shockwave shattered windows in approximately ten surrounding buildings and led to the collapse of ceilings within office structures.

Another Telegram account named BAZA voiced concerns about individuals being trapped beneath debris and rubble.

It disclosed that emergency response units had arrived at the scene and that traffic around the factory had been restricted.