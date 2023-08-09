Gisele Bundchen on ‘breakups in spotlight’ following her divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen has recently opened up about keeping positive outlook following her divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.



In a new interview with Vogue Brazil, the supermodel revealed the negative impact of being a celebrity or in the public eye especially when ending the relationship.

“Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way,” said the 43-year-old, who shares two children with Tom.

While talking about her conviction, Gisele explained, “I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth.”

Gisele pointed out that she didn’t let the sensationalised headlines about her divorce take a toll on her mental health.

“I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams at the time,” stated the Brazilian beauty.

Gisele added, “I work on myself every day and put all my love into everything I do.”

"I hope I can become a better and more aware person and continue to spread love wherever I go,” she concluded.

Interestingly, Tom, who turned 46 this year, talked about his first 45 years he had lived on Instagram and now wrote that he’s “ready for his next chapter amid romance with Irina Shayk.

Earlier in March, Gisele told Vanity Fair that she and Tom “wanted different things” from life.

“That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance,” she stated.