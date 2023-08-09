Karan Johar breaks silence on being targeted on social media: 'You feel kind of naked'

Karan Johar reveals that trolls had a huge impact on her mother, Hiroo Johar

Karan Johar, who has often been targeted on social media for multiple things, finally broke his silence to address the matter.

Karan shared that not only did it have an impact on his mind, but the trolls and backlash, which he received in a greater amount during the pandemic, had a huge impact on his mother, Hiroo Johar.

The ace filmmaker's mother was deeply affected by the hate his son was receiving online.

“In the last three years, I felt there was a lot of hate that was coming my way and it had really taken a toll on my mom."

He said: "I saw her literally crumble under that because she used to watch TV channels. She was reading stuff online. She was watching TV anchors screaming and shouting and saying the most godawful things, demonizing me for some reason. Then there were people who were kind of writing the same on Twitter and other social media platforms."

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director stated that people just come into your life and make random assumptions about you when they don't even know the kind of person you are. They formed a perception of him as a mafia and kept talking about him.

Karan, in a statement, remarked: "All I had to be was resilient at that time, because I had to be strong for my own mom and for myself. You feel kind of naked after that has happened."

"Everyone, anyway, has kind of stormed into your life, and made assumptions. They don’t know the person I am. They just made this perception of mafia or something they keep talking about. They don’t know how a producer on a daily basis is trying to get his or her cast", he continued.

The backlash, however, did not stop Karan Johar from making good movies. He recently took the box office by storm with the release of his seventh directorial film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which has collected over INR 200 crore globally, reports India Today.