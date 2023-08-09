 
close
Wednesday August 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

41 die as migrant ship wrecks off Lampedusa island in Italy

At least 41 people lost their lives after a migrant ship suffered an incident off Lampedusa island in Italy

By Web Desk
August 09, 2023
Rescue officials launched speed boats to assess the feasibility of the rescue and distributed life jackets to the migrants on a boat off from Malta. — AFP
Rescue officials launched speed boats to assess the feasibility of the rescue and distributed life jackets to the migrants on a boat off from Malta. — AFP

At least 41 people lost their lives after a migrant ship suffered an incident off Lampedusa island in Italy Wednesday, local media reported.

More to follow...