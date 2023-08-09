Kiara Advani agrees to star opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'?

Farhan Akhtar has reportedly narrated the script of 'Don 3' to Kiara Advani

Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment has finally introduced the new Don in a promo; reportedly, now the makers are looking to cast a female lead opposite Ranveer for which they have approached Kiara Advani.

Earlier yesterday, Kiara was spotted at Excel's office. The sources have revealed that she was there for a meeting regarding Don 3.

As per Pinkvilla, the sources claim that Farhan has narrated the script to the Shershah actress, and she has agreed to do the film verbally.

"Farhan Akhtar has narrated the basic plotline of Don 3 to Kiara, and she loved it. Kiara has given her verbal nod and is excited to be a part of this thrilling world of rebooted Don alongside Ranveer Singh, with whom she has always dreamed of working."

The 30-year-old actress will not be reprising the role of Roma, previously played by Priyanka Chopra in other sequels. According to sources, the characters for the new Don movie have been renewed.

Sources revealed: "She, however, will not be playing the character of Roma, essayed by Priyanka Chopra in the previous Shah Rukh Khan movies. The Don franchise has been given a fresh makeover and will feature new characters. There will be no Roma this time, but yes, Kiara's character will have negative shades."

The shoot for Don 3 will commence in mid-2024.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is all set to mark her first collaboration with RRR actor Ram Charan in the pan-Indian film Game Changer, which is slated to release in 2024.