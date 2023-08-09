Lily Allen steps out as she confesses to battling loneliness

Lily Allen looked sensational as she made her first public appearance after confessing to battling loneliness.

She's in the final weeks of her stint in the acclaimed play The Pillowman.

Lily dressed up to the nines as she headed home following her performance in The Duke Of York Theatre on Tuesday.

The singer, 38, slipped into a sheer black dress over matching lingerie that showed off every inch of her svelte figure.

However, the star admits her work schedule has disrupted her relationship with her children - who she hasn't spoken to in weeks.

She shares a home in New York City with her husband David Harbour and her daughters, Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, from her former marriage to builder Sam Cooper.

But her starring role in a revival of Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman at London's Duke Of York Theatre has kept her away from her loved ones during its ongoing three-month run.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Lily admitted she was battling loneliness as a result, exacerbated by her children's attendance at a summer camp in the United States.