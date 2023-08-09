France and Colombia secure quarter-final spots in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Colombia's Catalina Usme celebrates scoring their first goal and France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Vicki Becho.—Reuters

France and Colombia emerged as triumphant victors on Tuesday, securing coveted spots in the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 held across Australia and New Zealand.

In an impressive display of dominance, France's 4-0 triumph over Morocco in Adelaide marked a definitive advancement while concluding Morocco's notable journey in the tournament.

From the match's outset, France showcased their dominance, with goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali, and Eugenie Le Sommer forging a commanding 3-0 lead by halftime. Le Sommer's second goal further solidified France's mastery, securing a convincing 4-0 victory.

This triumph propels France into a compelling quarter-final showdown against Australia in Brisbane, igniting excitement among fans and experts. With both teams vying for a coveted position in the tournament's later stages, the match promises heightened stakes and riveting competition.

Morocco's aspirations to make history as the first African side to win a Women's World Cup knockout match were thwarted by France's relentless onslaught. Despite Morocco's commendable journey, they could not overcome France's exceptional performance.

With traditional powerhouses like the United States, Germany, Brazil, and Canada eliminated France emerges as a formidable title contender. The absence of these top-ranked teams creates an open field, and France's commanding presence positions them as a team to closely watch.

Colombia beat Jamaica

In parallel, Colombia secured their quarter-final berth with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Jamaica. Catalina Usme's beautifully-crafted strike in the 51st minute proved decisive, granting Colombia their maiden entry into the quarter-finals.

Jamaica's stalwart defence was evident as they maintained a 321-minute clean sheet in the tournament. However, they couldn't counter Colombia's determined strike, underscoring Colombia's growing stature on the global women's football stage.

Colombia's next challenge awaits against reigning European champions,