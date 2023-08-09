Raven-Symoné recalls suffering seizure after getting plastic surgery as a minor

Raven-Symone struggled with body image issues as a minor

Raven-Symoné’s issues with her body image led her to get cosmetic surgery as a teenager.

Speaking in an episode of The Best Podcast Ever, which she hosts alongside her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, the Disney alum revealed she was suggested by her father to get breast reduction surgery.

“I had two breast reductions and lipo before I turned 18,” she shared, adding that getting plastic surgery at such a young age required paperwork.

“My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced,” Raven explained. “He was like, ‘So you don’t feel bad, is there anything that you want?’

“I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?' So I got a twofer. It was just a mess, just being that young and the pain of it all.”

However, instead of making her feel better about herself, Symoné thought her chest was “still too big,” hence, she ended up getting another procedure done, due to which she suffered a seizure.

“I remember waking up and seeing everything, and then I just started to have this dry mouth and couldn’t breathe and went back under,” Raven recalled, before admitting that not knowing the specific cause of the seizure still “freaks her out a bit.”

In an interview with The View in 2021, Symoné reflected on opting for a zero-sugar diet on the recommendation of her wife, which helped her lose 40 pounds.

“With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills, she helped me kick sugar,” Raven said at the time. “I say ‘kick sugar’ because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system. What made me want to change was her.”