Princess Beatrice set to ‘heal’ rift between Prince Harry and the Royal Family

Princess Beatrice may prove to be an important bridge between the Royal Family and her cousin Prince Harry, who stepped down from his royal position alongside his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the middle of a feud ever since they moved and settled in Montecito, California. The couple has been publicly vocal about their grudges against The Firm and the treatment of the Royal Family.

Despite the rift, Prince Harry seemed to have maintained a bond with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

Now, some experts are of the view, that given Beatrice’s experiences in life, she may be able to mend ties between Harry and his elder brother William.

According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, "Beatrice has put up with a lot of pressure and a lot of criticism in her life but she has really come into her own."

Bond described the royal as a "relatable princess." The expert told Express.co.uk, "Beatrice is a stepmother, who talks publicly about her dyslexia and who has more recently had to deal with the trauma of her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, having breast cancer. It makes her much more accessible. She seems to be universally liked."

Moreover, brand and culture expert Nick Ede was of the view that Beatrice is "great role model for others who experience family troubles."

He added that the royal has "dealt with a lot of turbulence in her life, including a broken home and a father – the Duke of York – who’s been quite controversial" and she has "weathered those storms very well."

Ede suggested Beatrice has "the ability to see both sides of the coin, so with regards to Harry’s falling out with William and King Charles, she can be more openminded and encourage both sides to discuss, talk about and potentially heal that rift."