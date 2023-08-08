Prince Harry doesn’t want Meghan Markle compared to his mother Princess Diana

Meghan Markle may have honoured her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, through her sartorial choices on a number of occasions, but Prince Harry does not want his wife to be compared to his late mother.

In January this year, the Duke of Sussex came out with his bombshell memoir, Spare, in which he recounted many incidents glimpsing into his royal life.

In one particular incident, talking about his budding relationship in 2016 with now-wife Meghan, Harry had clearly told Meghan not to pose for a particular photo.

The pair was on a private visit to India and had gone out for dinner with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

In his memoir, Harry described that Meghan had ‘just done a trip to India with World Vision, working on menstrual health management and education access for young girls’, and then they headed to a yoga retreat in Goa for her mother’s belated sixtieth birthday.

After they returned to London, the party of three discussed the Indian trip. “On the subject of India: we laughed about the advice I’d given Meg before she’d left,” Harry wrote. “’Do not take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal.’ She’d asked why and I’d said: ‘My mum.’”

He further described, “My mother had posed for a photo there, and it had become iconic, and I didn’t want anyone thinking Meg was trying to mimic my mother.”

However, Meghan had been ‘baffled’ as she had not heard of the image but honoured Harry’s wish any way.

Princess Diana had visited India in 1992 alongside then-Prince Charles. The late royal was photographed in front of the Taj Mahal during the royal visit.