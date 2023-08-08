Prince William and Kate Middleton deliberately snub Meghan Markle amid feud

Meghan Markle was reportedly a target of royal snub as her Royal in-laws went radio silent on her 42nd birthday which was on Friday.

According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Express.com.uk the snub may have been a deliberate one, especially coming from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Sussexes and the Royal Family have been embroiled in a rift ever since they stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020.

While the Duchess of Sussex has been publicly wished on her birthday during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, per royal aides, the Royals will now only mark the birthdays of working members of the Royal Family on their official social media accounts.

However, Forwich was of the view that Charles may be bound by tradition but the same thing does not apply to the Wales.

“The most definite snub is from Prince William and Kate since they aren’t bound by protocol at all,” she told the outlet. “Indeed, last year they posted on both their Twitter and Instagram accounts best wishes accompanying a photo of Meghan.”

She further added of King Charles abiding to the previous protocol set by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, “If he wished he could certainly update it. He could also have established a new amended protocol of a differing manner. Therefore, the lack of any wishes certainly does indicate a less than warm fuzzy relationship with the Sussex wife.”

Furthermore, given their new strategy to keep the monarchy relevant, the Waleses have been quite active on social media.

The expert pointed out that William and Kate did post on Meghan’s birthday, but not to her, but rather ‘to send congratulatory comments to the documentary team who made the Rhino Man.’