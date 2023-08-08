Beyoncé pays whooping $100,000 to fans to go home

Beyoncé's concert at FedEx Field in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night ended up chaotic due to the unfavourable weather in the area becoming a nuisance.



On a surfaced video on X, formerly Twitter, stadium staff asked visitors outside the gates to go back to their cars for safety. Those who were already inside the stadium were told to seek safety wherever they could.

The Crazy in Love singer, 41, eventually took the stage as the rain continued to fall. Despite the challenges, the pop diva gave an enthusiastic and thrilling performance that delighted thousands of admirers.

According to ABC7, the musician afterwards paid $100,000 to ensure that her fans got home safely.

For concertgoers seeking to get home after the show, the Break My Soul songstress and her crew paid for the local subway service to stay open after hours.

Beyoncé pays homage to O'Shea Sibley:

The singer honoured a dancer called O'Shea Sibley during the performance who was attacked homophobically while performing one of her songs.

Sibley, 28, was filling up his car with friends at a Brooklyn gas station on Saturday night while singing and dancing to Beyoncé's Renaissance.

One of the men that approached them stabbed Sibley to death because she was voguing to her music.

"REST IN POWER O'SHEA SIBLEY," Beyoncé wrote on her official website.







