Karan Johar expresses gratitude as 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' crosses 200 crore mark

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' reunites Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after 'Gully Boy'

Karan Johar's return as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani turned out to be a blessing for him, as the movie has reached the INR 200 crore mark.

To celebrate the achievement, Karan expressed his gratitude in the form of a long, emotional note that he posted on his official social media handle.

He mentioned in the post that he was extremely nervous and went on to question himself before the release of the film if the seven-year gap was way too long. He admitted being a mess prior to the release of RRKPK. But the success of the film has left him feeling nothing but gratitude and sheer joy.

"Prior to the release of this film, I felt that at any point of time, I would need an IV drip and was near collapse!! The question I asked myself was — is it the long 7 year gap? Or the anxiety built over the last 3 years."

"Or the fact that we live in an ambiguous box office time. Whatever the real reason is — I was a bonafide mess! But the Friday, 28th of July, I felt nothing but gratitude, validation and sheer joy. This film is truly a product of team energy & love."

In the long note, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director thanked everyone belonging to the cast and crew of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for making this film possible.

Karan Johar's directorial reunited Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy. The film also features legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

