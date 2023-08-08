Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are ‘doing well’ amid alleged marital struggles

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were reportedly in ‘deep marital’ troubles as the two were recently spotted in solo outings in the past few months.



However, per a source, who told Entertainment Tonight, despite the reports of trouble in paradise, the pair is “doing well” and they are “still very in love.”

Ever since the couple got married, there have been rumours about Asghari being unfaithful to the musician with some claiming that he is using the singer for her money or maybe trying to be the next conservator of the singer.

Recently, a report in Daily Mail claimed that marital tensions between the two had boiled over.

The speculations were fuelled after a documentary made on Spears live by TMZ. The outlet claimed that things got so bad between them that the two were pushed to the verge of getting ‘physical’ following ‘screaming matches.’

The report also claimed that security was forced to intervene at multiple points.

However, all of that was refuted by the ET source. The insider shared that Sam is “very supportive, comforting, and dedicated to Britney.”

They further added, “He wants her to be happy and encourages her to be her best self. Communication is key in their relationship. Sam is a very active listener and provides Britney with honest, healthy, and constructive advice in an effort to grow together.”

Moreover, the 29-year-old actor and model is also “thrilled” for the Gimme More singer, 41, to finally open up on her side of the story in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.