'Oppenheimer' has no deleted scenes and the 'script is the movie', reveals Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy shared his opinion on 'lack of footage' in films in a 2012 interview

Cillian Murphy has revealed that there is no deleted footage in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster movie Oppenheimer.

Murphy said that the script is the movie and that there are no DVD extras.

"There's no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies that's why there are no DVD extras", the Peaky Blinders actor told Collider.

He further stated: "The script is the movie. He knows exactly what’s going to end up. He’s not fiddling around with it, trying to change the story. That is the movie."

Murphy once spoke about the lack of footage in the films in an interview hosted by MTV in 2012. He said in the interview that he believes it is crazy to spend so much money on shooting scenes that are not going to be in the film, as reported by India Today.

In a statement, Cillian Murphy added: "I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it’s crazy expensive to shoot things that aren’t going to be in the film. It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd."