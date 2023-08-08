PayPal enters crypto arena, introduces first dollar-backed stablecoin

PayPal says that is freshly launched digital currency is intended to make it easier to make payments whether they be in the US or international. AFP/File

PayPal has unveiled its very own stablecoin, known as PayPal USD ($PYUSD).

The launch marks the first instance of a major US financial company creating a stablecoin, a digital currency designed to maintain a steady value by being backed by tangible assets.

The stablecoin, developed in collaboration with Paxos Trust Company, is set to make its debut on August 7. Unlike the highly volatile cryptocurrencies that have dominated headlines, PayPal's stablecoin (PayPal USD) is pegged to the US dollar and backed by US dollar deposits, US Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents. This provides a level of stability that has been sorely lacking in the world of digital currencies.

PayPal's journey into the realm of stablecoins is an extension of its ongoing efforts to integrate cryptocurrency services. Since 2021, the company has allowed users to buy, sell, and hold major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ether.

The strategic move to introduce a stablecoin is expected to offer users a reliable digital instrument for transactions, a crucial factor in the wider shift towards digital payments.

The stablecoin, issued as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, will initially be available for use on PayPal's global platform, and there are plans to extend its usage to Venmo, the peer-to-peer payment service owned by PayPal. The partnership with Paxos Trust Company lends an additional layer of credibility to the venture, as the company operates under regulatory oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

The introduction of PayPal's stablecoin (PayPal USD) has also ignited discussions in the legislative realm. Lawmakers are now pushing for regulatory frameworks for stablecoins, citing the need to balance innovation and consumer protection.

The development underscores the growing influence of digital currencies on the global financial landscape and sets the stage for potential shifts in how we transact and perceive value in the digital age.