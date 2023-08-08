Judge dismisses Donald Trump's defamation claim, declares rape charge 'substantially true'

A federal judge in New York has dismissed a defamation suit filed by former President Donald Trump against E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist.

The judge's ruling affirms Carroll's allegation that Trump raped her as "substantially true."

The lawsuit stemmed from E. Jean Carroll's accusation that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a luxury department store dressing room during the 1990s. While a civil court jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, it did not find him guilty of rape. Trump then filed a counterclaim, asserting that Carroll's continued statements that he raped her were defamatory.

However, District Judge Lewis Kaplan's dismissal ruling puts a resounding end to Donald Trump's defamation claim. The judge stated that the difference between Carroll's allegation of rape and Trump's denial of the act was "minimal." Judge Kaplan elaborated that both acts – Carroll's claim of rape and Trump's alleged forcible digital penetration – qualify as "felonious sex crimes."

Trump, who vehemently denies the allegations, had sought a retraction and monetary compensation from Carroll. The lawsuit brought Carroll's case into the spotlight, further entangling her allegations with Trump's legal battles.

Carroll's lawyer, Robbie Kaplan, welcomed the ruling and expressed anticipation for the upcoming defamation trial scheduled for January. The trial will focus on the series of remarks Trump made while denying the sexual assault accusation.