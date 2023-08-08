Former Newcastle star Christian Atsu found dead in earthquake.—Twitter@ChelseaFC

A devastating tragedy unfolds as the remains of former Newcastle and Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu are discovered in the wreckage of a high-rise building in the Turkish province of Hatay.

His agent confirmed that Atsu had been missing since the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, claiming the lives of over 40,000 people.

The 31-year-old Atsu, who had joined the renowned Premier League club Chelsea in 2013 under the ownership of Roman Abramovich, was officially declared deceased by his agent, Nana Sechere, in a heart-wrenching announcement on Saturday. Sechere expressed profound condolences to Atsu's family and loved ones, while also thanking everyone for their prayers and support during this immensely difficult time.

Initially, there were reports of Atsu being rescued a day after the earthquakes, but tragically, those reports were proven false. His body was found on Saturday amidst the ruins of Ronesans Residence, a high-rise complex in the city of Antakya, southern Turkey, which was presumed to be "earthquake-proof."

Following the shocking discovery, the developer of the residential complex, Mehmet Yasar Coskun, was apprehended at Istanbul Airport while attempting to board a flight to Montenegro, as reported by the Anadolu news agency. The incident is now under investigation, seeking answers and accountability for the devastating loss.

In response to the heartbreaking news, Turkish club Hatayspor, where Atsu had signed in September, expressed their deep sorrow and posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, vowing to remember the player forever and sending prayers and peace to his soul.

Both Newcastle United, where Atsu had made 121 appearances, and Chelsea, his former club, mourned the loss of the talented player and expressed their profound grief at his untimely passing. Atsu had also made significant contributions to Ghanaian football, earning 65 caps for the national team and being crowned the Player of the Tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Adding to the tragedy, just one day before the devastating earthquakes, Atsu had scored his first goal for Hatayspor in a Super Lig match, making the loss even more poignant and heart-rending.

As the footballing community comes to terms with this profound loss, the focus remains on supporting Christian Atsu's grieving family and loved ones during this immensely challenging period of bereavement. The investigation into the incident will undoubtedly seek to shed light on the circumstances and bring closure to a loss that has deeply impacted the world of football.