Pakistan to participate in Saudi Arabia's women’s tournament

Pakistan women team. — PFF

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) accepted an invitation to play in a multi-national women’s tournament in Saudi Arabia in September, according to sources.

The kingdom is going to organise a women’s tournament in September where a minimum of four and a maximum of six teams will participate.

The PFF was contacted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation a few days ago.



Further details about the tournament will be revealed by the organisers once the teams are finalised.

Once the PFF gets the remaining information about the tournament, they will set up a women's team camp by the end of this month.

The PFF is hopeful that this tournament in the Middle East will be crucial for the development of players as they will get more international experience.

It must be noted that the Pakistan women’s football team played a four-nation cup earlier this year in January in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Four teams Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Comoros and Mauritius participated in that tournament.

The home side won the title but Pakistan finished as runner-ups as they finished second with four points.

Pakistan women’s football team have played a total of seven matches in 2023 so far and has only managed to win twice scoring four goals and conceding ten.

The Green Shirts last played an international friendly against Singapore in July which they lost 1-0 after a great display.