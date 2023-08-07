US scientists repeat nuclear fusion experiment in lab with higher energy yield

The National Ignition Facility’s preamplifier module that increases the laser energy as it travels to the Target Chamber. — AFP/File

Another nuclear fusion experiment yielding greater energy was successfully carried out on Monday by US scientists who had been involved in the previous historic nuclear fusion experiment in December of last year.

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory left the entire world in awe in December when it had successfully conducted an experimental nuclear reaction that produced more energy than it used.

This achievement was the scientific equivalent of the "moon shot" needed to completely eliminate the usage of fossil fuels.

"We can confirm the experiment produced a higher yield than the December 2022 experiment," public information officer Paul Rhien said Monday in an emailed statement, without disclosing specific figures.

He continued by saying that the California lab intended to present the findings at upcoming scientific meetings and in peer-reviewed journals.

The Financial Times reported the previous development.

Nuclear fusion has been touted by its supporters as a clean, abundant and safe source of energy that could eventually allow humanity to break its dependence on coal, crude oil, natural gas and other hydrocarbons driving a global climate crisis, according to AFP.

However, there is still a long way to go before fusion is viable on an industrial scale, providing power to homes and businesses.

Nuclear power plants around the world currently use fission — the splitting of a heavy atom's nucleus — to produce energy.

Fusion on the other hand combines two light hydrogen atoms to form one heavier helium atom, releasing a large amount of energy in the process — the same process that occurs inside stars, including our Sun.

On Earth, fusion reactions can be provoked by heating hydrogen to extreme temperatures inside specialised devices.

Like fission, fusion is carbon-free during operation, and has additional critical advantages: it poses no risk of nuclear disaster and produces much less radioactive waste.

During December's experiment, the lab used 192 ultra-powerful lasers to deliver 2.05 megajoules of energy to a tiny capsule smaller than a pea containing isotopes of hydrogen. It produced 3.15 megajoules of fusion energy output.

While the result was a net energy gain, 300 megajoules of energy were needed from the electrical grid to power the lasers.