Sinéad O'Connor honoured with installation tribute

Sinéad O'Connor passed away last month

Late singer Sinéad O'Connor was honoured with an installation in Ireland following news of her tragic death last month.

Placed in County Wicklow, a massive sign reading "ÉIRE SINÉAD" was unveiled near the singer's seaside home.

The agency behind the tribute, The Tenth Man, collaborated with mural specialists Mack Signs to create 30-foot hand-cut words that translate to "Ireland loves Sinéad".

Richard Seabrooke, Executive Creative Director of The Tenth Man, spoke about the idea behind honouring the late singer and what their creative process looked like.



"So much has been said about Sinéad since her recent passing, I’m not sure what is left to say," said in a release.

He added, "We just wanted to take the opportunity to mark the moment with a bold statement that symbolizes what she meant to this little country of ours."

In a post on the agency's Instagram, it featured a video of an arial shot of the tribute.

This comes after the singer’s death was announced by her family last month.



"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the statement to RTE read.

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."