Heidi Klum stuns in swimwear on Italy summer vacation

Heidi Klum is showing off her swimwear looks.



While on vacation in Italy, Heidi Klum showed off her abs and embraced the “bare-bod” look.

The 50-year-old supermodel slid into a string bikini as she sipped her morning coffee and stared out at the water.

With her husband Tom Kaulitz, Klum has been on the ultimate European trip. The caption for the photo was simply "Bonjourno."

The "America's Got Talent" judge accessorised her golden tan with a small triangle top.

She wore matching bottoms that were tied together in bows that rested prominently on her bottom.

Klum chose a large gold pendant necklace and shark's tooth earrings as her only accessories. Her dark blonde hair looked as though it had recently been in the ocean.

She continued to adhere to her swimwear-only motif while out and about, donning a pink, zebra-striped bikini top and matching skirt.

Klum must have a diet to maintain such a figure that she can flaunt in swimwear, and she also has been accused to impose it on her husband.

Heidi Klum’s rumoured ‘diet’ plan for husband

The 50-year-old supermodel decided to open up her Instagram stories for a Q&A with fans while spending some downtime on the beach with her partner.

She answered her fans' burning concerns, including those regarding her connection with the musician, while holding her phone at an angle above her head.

After answering some questions from Tom, she let him know, “Oh, by the way, people think I put you on some strange diet.”

Playing along with her wife’s joke, he confirmed, ‘Yeah, it’s horrible!’

Heidi and Tom have been married for four years after meeting in 2018 while she was working on the set of Germany's Next Top Model.