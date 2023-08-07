Kate Middleton may be assigned new role by King Charles amid threats from Harry, Meghan

Royal family's real charm Kate Middleton, who's making all her efforts to project the real image of the monarchy, has been tipped to take on senior royal role from King Charles amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new move.

Senior representatives at The Royal Thames Yacht Club reportedly hopes Prince William's wife will take on a key role, potentially even take over from King Charles III as a royal patron.



The Princess of Wales, who's a keen sailor and loves being on the water, has already been involved in numerous charity events over the years.

Royal commentator Richard Eden also believes that Kate could be a "great role model" in the Knightsbridge-based club if she was to join forces with the company.

King Charles, 74, took on the role as a royal patron of The Royal Thames Yacht Club after his younger brother Prince Andrew stepped down as commodore in 2021.



Other royal patrons of The Royal Thames Yacht Club included Lord Mountbatten, and the late Prince Philip, who sadly passed away in April 2021.

Kate, who joined Great Britain's sailing team in Plymouth last year for a friendly race against New Zealand, could be given this role, according to some experts.