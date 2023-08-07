The Firm's 'perfect sense' plan to weed out Prince Harry, Meghan Markle laid bare

File Footage

The royal family's lack of acknowledgement for Meghan Markle's birthday has made it apparent that there is no going back for her and Prince Harry.



According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, while speaking with Newsweek, the creation of a new protocol, which limited public birthday wishes to only working individuals of the royal family, gave the firm a good reason to distance themselves from the controversial couple.

"In reality, it lays bare the bitter rift in the royal family," Fitzwilliams said of the protocol.

Considering the damage that the couple's Oprah interview along with Prince Harry's memoir Spare did, the commentator noted that rather than defending their own stance, they have taken the high road to remain quiet and distant.

"Harry's memoir Spare and the interviews he gave to promote it, have been extremely damaging to it," he said. "So have the Sussexes previous interviews, especially that with Oprah."

Adding to this, Fitzwilliams lauded the Firm in their approach calling it "perfect sense".

"The institution cannot rebut their accusations point by point, as well they know. However, they can place an obvious distance between them, which is precisely what they have done. This makes perfect sense."