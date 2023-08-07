Pennsylvania charter bus crash on Interstate 81 claims 3 lives

Rescue teams and local police inspecting a bus that turned over on Pennsylvania Interstate 81 on 6 August 2023. — Twitter/@WilliamsCyera

As many as three people were killed and several others injured after a bus carrying at least 50 people collided with a passenger vehicle on Pennsylvania's Interstate 81 freeway late Sunday night, according to authorities.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police, the collision occurred just before 11:50pm ET on Sunday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Lower Paxton Township in Dauphin County.

While the cause of the collision was not immediately clear police revealed that the bus with around 45 to 50 people on board, flipped on its side as soon as it collided with the passenger vehicle.

The Pennsylvania State Police informed local media that at least three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, several were also taken to a hospital for injuries ranging from "minor to critical," according to police which also said that they were unable to share the number of people who were wounded in the accident.

The Interstate 81 freeway was shut down southbound between exits 77 and 72 and it was not clear when it would be reopened, NBC reported.

Passengers and their loved ones have been informed that they can reunite at the Chambers Hill Fire Department.

According to police, more details will be released as they become available.

