China faces global criticism after its coast guard ship shoots water at Philippine boat

An image showing a Chinese coast guard vessel sailing past a Chinese vessel near the Philippine-occupied Thitu island in the disputed South China Sea — AFP/Files

China is under increasing international scrutiny following a recent incident where one of its coast guard vessels deployed a water cannon against a Philippine boat in the South China Sea.

Analysts suggest that this event escalates an already tense situation, potentially prompting the United States and its allies to expedite plans for joint patrols in the region.

Footage from the Philippines revealed a significant Chinese Coast Guard ship using a water cannon against a smaller Philippine vessel that was attempting to deliver supplies to Philippine marines stationed on Second Thomas Shoal, a feature within the South China Sea claimed by both nations.

Images from the Philippine Coast Guard exhibited the Chinese ship dangerously manoeuvring in front of the escorting Philippine Coast Guard vessels.

Expressing condemnation, the Philippine Coast Guard denounced the "dangerous manoeuvres and illegal use of water cannons" by the China Coast Guard.

The United States, Manila's key ally, swiftly condemned China's actions and reiterated its commitment to the mutual defence treaty with the Philippines.

In a united stance, US allies including Australia, Japan, and Germany labelled China's actions as "dangerous" and "destabilizing," while Canada condemned the Chinese Coast Guard's provocative behaviour.

The Philippine President's office delivered a formal complaint, accompanied by evidence, to the Chinese ambassador in Manila.

Meanwhile, the Philippines' Foreign Ministry and armed forces jointly criticised China's "dangerous and illegal practice" of water cannon use, emphasizing that such actions violate humanitarian and international law and endanger the lives of Filipino crew members.

The South China Sea has long been a source of tension between Manila and Beijing. China asserts sovereignty over most of the sea, including islands far from its mainland, a claim disputed by neighbouring countries.

Analysts noted that this incident marks an escalation from prior confrontations, possibly leading to heightened brinkmanship diplomacy.

China, however, shows no sign of relinquishing its territorial claims, maintaining that its actions were justifiable and in line with its law-enforcement activities.

The use of "grey zone" tactics, actions short of triggering mutual defence commitments, by China is anticipated to continue, requiring strategic responses from affected nations.

Experts suggest that the denunciation of China's actions is encouraging, but a comprehensive approach combining diplomatic efforts and concrete actions is essential to counter maritime aggression.

The possibility of joint patrols involving the US, the Philippines, Australia, and Japan in the South China Sea is under consideration as a response to China's actions.

Amid these developments, the resolve of the Philippines and its allies to assert territorial claims remains steadfast, while effective responses from the US are seen as crucial in maintaining the regional status quo.