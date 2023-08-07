Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘sliver of hope’ to end Royal feud laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to making an effort in trying to make amends amid their feud with the Royal Family.

Previously sources told OK! Magazine that Prince Harry had reached out Prince William via a phone call to call for a truce. During the exchange the Duke of Sussex has allegedly offered to “rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves.”

The insider claimed that Harry “hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back.”

Now, amid the upcoming Balmoral get together, a tradition set by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Sussexes are “certainly not expected” to join in despite having an ‘open invite’ to the royal gatherings, according to Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English.

However, English added that an insider revealed to her about the open invitation, “If true, that can only be a good thing and may offer a sliver of hope that at some point in the future personal relationships can be rebuilt.”

According to Daniela Elser, if the Sussexes were to attend the Balmoral this year, this could serve as neutral-ish territory and a place that comes with no bad memories.”

In her comment piece for News.com.au, she wrote, that this gathering at Balmoral estate “might not look like the worst idea” to placate the ongoing rift.

She added that this could be aa change in tactic because at some point, “even if for nothing but pragmatic reasons, some sort of reconciliation or tentative reopening of lines of communication surely has to happen.”