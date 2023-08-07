Grimes gives her two cents on Lizzo’s sexual assault controversy

Lizzo, the Grammy-winning performer, is facing a lawsuit filed by three of her former backup dancers, namely Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

The dancers have accused the Truth Hurts singer of engaging in sexual harassment, and racial harassment, and creating a work environment that was hostile.

Amid all this Grimes has come to the defense of Lizzo as she took to social media on Sunday with a statement in support of the megastar, who was named in a civil suit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles.

'I love Lizzo. Not saying I don't believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn't find out about until way later,' said the Canadian songstress, who shares two children with tech billionaire Elon Musk, 52.

Grimes conceded that while maybe the conditions outlined in the lawsuit were 'bad,' she feels like she knows Lizzo well enough to defend her as a good person amid the troubling claims.

'Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was "cool", and she checked in in me when no one cared,' the Welcome to the Opera artist said. 'I've only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world.

Grimes also responded to people who pushed back on her statement saying that Lizzo treated her well because of her fame and status.

'Grimes it’s because you’re rich and wealthy and have influence, Lizzo is a classist abuser who doesn’t believe people "on her level" deserve respect,' one user said.

Grimes responded by saying that Lizzo had been kind to her when it didn't stand to benefit her in any way.

'Lizzo was nice to me before elon when she blew up and I was still indie as f***,' she said. 'She was nice to me in like 2012 before anyone cared abt either of us. 'She checked in while I was cancelled a f while I was pregnant when most people abandoned me because they didn't want the association, she was kind when was only a liability to her. I respect that hardcore. That's a good person.'