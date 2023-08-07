Kartik Aaryan decides NOT to do remakes after 'Shehzada' failure

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in a sports drama movie 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan has decided that he will not feature in remake anymore after the failure of Shehzada.

Shehzada was the first ever remake that was done by Kartik. He revealed he hid not realize the cons of doing a remake while he was shooting for it. But soon after its failure, his perspective changed.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor, while talking to BBC Asian Network London, said: “I think the biggest perspective that I got was that I would not do a remake, I would not do a remake film.”

“This is actually the first time that I was doing, the first time that I was actually experiencing something, I was doing it on camera, on screen, so it was a different experience. While filming, I didn’t realize it.”

Kartik says that he is not interested in doing a film that has already been done by someone else.

“It is a big thing, because every now and then a remake arrives, you know, there’s a script, which is a remake. But I’ve decided that I would not enjoy it. I would not like to do something which somebody has done”, said the 32-year-old actor.

Film Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan was a remake of Allu Arjun’s 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It featured Kartik and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Despite having featuring a power couple in the film, it did not perform well at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan is now gearing up to star in a sports drama film titled Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, reports India Today.