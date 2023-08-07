Deepika Padukone dedicates special post on 'Friendship Day' to Ranveer Singh: See reaction

Deepika Padukone's post urges people to marry a person who highly speaks of you

Deepika Padukone, on this Friendship Day, dedicated a special post to her best friend of life Ranveer Singh.

Deepika’s post spoke about marrying your best friend. She did not say that on a lighter note, rather she tried to motivate people to marry a person who highly speaks of you.

“Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important.”

The post further read: “Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times.”

“Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark."

Ranveer got speechless after reading such an emotional note dedicated to him by his beloved wife. He had no words that could match the emotion of Deepika. Therefore, he just dropped an infinity, evil eye and heart emoticon to express his love.



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh started dating after shooing for Ram Leela. After dating for a couple of years, the duo officially got married in 2018.