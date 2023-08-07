Contract stand-off: Kylian Mbappe omitted from PSG first-team training

(FILES) Paris Saint-Germain´s French forward Kylian Mbappe is seen at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on May 13, 2023.—AFP

Kylian Mbappe will not be participating in first-team training as they gear up for the upcoming Ligue 1 season in the midst of a contract stand-off with Paris St-Germain (PSG).

The French forward's desire to join Real Madrid has led to his refusal to sign a year's extension to his current contract, which is set to end next summer. As PSG aims to avoid losing him for free, they are actively seeking to secure a transfer fee by selling him during this transfer window.

Due to the ongoing dispute, Mbappe was left out of PSG's touring squad for their pre-season trip to Asia. In addition, he declined an offer from Al-Hilal, who made a world-record bid to bring him to the Saudi Pro League. As PSG prepares for their French title defence against Lorient, Mbappe is expected to train with the 'loft' group instead of the 'A' training group, which comprises players who could feature for the first team.

Despite PSG's efforts to find a resolution, including offering Mbappe a guaranteed sale clause for the end of the season, the offer was rejected. This has put the club in a challenging position, prompting them to explore other options.

PSG is now actively pursuing a deal for Benfica's promising forward, Goncalo Ramos, with a reported fee of 80 million euros (£69 million). The 22-year-old caught the attention of numerous top European clubs after his impressive hat-trick for Portugal at the last World Cup in Qatar.

As PSG undergoes a strategic shift in their approach to player recruitment, moving away from the 'galactico' model of signing superstar players, the uncertainty surrounding Mbappe's future continues to linger. While the club works to finalize a deal for Ramos, the footballing world is closely monitoring the developments of the Mbappe contract saga.