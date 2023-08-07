Ronaldo's left-footed screamer sends Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup semis

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning left-footed goal to help Al-Nassr reach the semi-finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup.
The Portuguese star received a pass from Anderson Talisca just inside the box and unleashed a powerful shot that flew past the goalkeeper and into the top corner. The goal gave Al-Nassr a 1-0 lead, and they went on to win the match 3-1.
This was Ronaldo's third goal in his last three appearances for Al-Nassr in the Arab Club Champions Cup. The 38-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, and he will be a key player for Al-Nassr as they look to win the tournament.
Ronaldo's goal was a reminder of his class and ability. He is still one of the best players in the world, and he is showing that he can still perform at a high level. Al-Nassr are a good team, and they will be a tough opponent for any team in the semi-finals.
Ronaldo will next be seen in action on August 9 when Al-Nassr faces Al-Shorta in the Arab Club Champions Cup semi-finals. The match is sure to be a close contest, but Ronaldo will be confident of helping his team to victory.
