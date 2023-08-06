Royal family's fresh blow to Prince Harry could cause unexpected damage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a fresh blow from King Charles III as the monarch and the royal family did not invite the couple to Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary next month.



Former BBC royal correspondent and royal commentator Jennie Bond thinks that the latest snub from the Palace to the Sussexes may widen the gape between the two brothers. The move may also add fuel to the fire in the already worst situation.



Sharing her thoughts on two brothers' relationship, she said William and Harry's rift will remain "permanent" as "the rest of family have just moved on".



"We all say, ‘oh, time will heal everything’. I think in this case it's not going to heal, she told GB News.



Bond continued: "In fact, I think positions have become so entrenched that the rest of the family have just moved on and Charles, I exempt him a bit from this, because he's the dad and he still loves his boy obviously, but I think certainly between William and Harry there is no going back, and it's just a fait accompli now that they don't talk. They have no intention of talking, The two families go their own ways and I think that's how it's going to stay and time is making that more certain."

Meghan and Harry are expected to fly to Europe for the Invictus Games just one day after the one-year anniversary of the late Queen, but they, according to some experts, won't be joining the royal family at the ceremony.