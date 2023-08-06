Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for their new hot stunt

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received backlash from royal fans and experts for their plan to produce a film for Netflix.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have recently lost their multi-million dollar Spotify deal, have apparently had enough of talking about themselves.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents have reportedly secured the film rights of a romantic book called Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune.

Royal biographer Angela Levin took no time to blast the couple for their allged new stunt as she tweeted: "Harry and Meghan are going to adapt a novel into a film which they will produce for Netflix that centres on a parent who died in a car crash."

Taking a brutal dig at the couple, she added: "Each time you feel shocked by their behaviour they come up with something worse."

Another royal exert Daniela Elser has also slammed the Sussexes for their "second hand ideas" as she responded to Harry and Meghan’s new video about the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

Elser said: "To return to old mate Mark’s line, there really are no new ideas – or camera angles."