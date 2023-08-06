Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drop £3m on Netflix show that will share their 'love story'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope to share their love story to the world in the new Netflix project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next Netflix project has reportedly been confirmed after the pair secured the rights to a best-selling romance novel.

As part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant, they have reportedly decided on shelling out £3 million for the production of a Carley Fortune novel called Meet Me At The Lake.

As per The Sun, the couple believed that the plot, which is centered around a couple who first meet in their 30's, resonated with their own "love story".

An insider revealed to the publication: "The themes of the book gripped the couple and it was chosen for their first adaptation with Netflix."

Meanwhile, PR guru Mark Borkowski pondered over why publishers Penguin Random House decided to sell the rights of the book to the controversial royal couple.

He added: "The rights for this could have cost up to £3 million."

"Although if it’s a best-seller, you wouldn't be handing it to Harry and Meghan."

He added that the publishers seemingly made a gaffe by giving away to "prize asset".

"There are some amazing drama producers out there. Why would you give away a prize asset?"