Kartik Aaryan recalls shooting in 'cold water' for 'Chandu Champion' in '102-Degree Fever'

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani

The heartthrob of India, Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his next film, Chandu Champion, after the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha.

While spilling the beans about the new project, Kartik revealed that he had to shoot a scene in cold water despite having a 102-degree fever. He recalled taking 3–4 pills before going into the water.

He added: "We were shooting at the Olympian centre in London and it was really hectic because I had 102 fever and had to go in the water which was cold. Every day, I would just have 3-4 pills before going into the water then again, my viral would come back then again it would subside and then come back because I performed water scenes", reported News18.

He further revealed that there is a lot of weight transformation that the audience will witness on screen. “There’s a lot of weight transformation you’ll see throughout the film, so there will be a gap of like 2 months for me to again bulk up", added the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor.

Kartik's upcoming film revolves around the life journey of a sportsman who never gives up, revealed reports. The poster shared by the actor also gives the same hint, as the tagline on it reads: "The true story of a man who refused to surrender."

Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is set to release next year on June 14.

