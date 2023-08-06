Katie Holmes cuts a casual figure for afternoon stroll

Katie Holmes was spotted taking an afternoon stroll in New York City on Saturday.

The 44-year-old Batman Begins star rocked her attire as she was seen clad in casuals, wearing a white graphic T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

She wore her gorgeous chestnut tresses loose around her shoulders.

Keeping it casual, the Dawson's Creek star wore sensible black Adidas trainers with white socks.

The Ohio-born beauty added a touch of elegance to her low-key look with a black handbag slung over her shoulder.

Cementing her status as one of Hollywood's sweethearts after her famous Dawson's Creek role as Joey Potter, Katie's fame skyrocketed with numerous television and film roles.

Having been the only star to appear in all 128 episodes of the beloved WB teen drama, Katie went on to garner critical acclaim in her first film role post-Dawson's – Pieces Of April.