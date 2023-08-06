Sunny Deol gives his two cents on existing nepotism debate in Bollywood

Sunny Deol is going to make his comeback to the big screen after a long time with 'Gadar 2'

Sunny Deol, son of popular superstar Dharmendra, has finally shared his opinion on the nepotism debate.

For Sunny, the nepotism debate has been spread by people who are extremely frustrated. He says people need to understand that in a family, a child tends to follow in his father's footsteps.

"The nepotism debate has been spread by frustrated people. One has to understand that in a family, the child follows what his father does. What’s wrong if a father wants to do something for his son or daughter?"

"If not his family, then who is the father working for? But the child has to become successful by themselves." stated the Gadar actor while speaking on AajTak Seedhi Baat.

He went on to say: "My father could not get into me to make me an actor. I cannot get into my sons to make them an actor. Papa is such a big icon and I made my identity and I am here. I am not like my dad, but we are very similar."

The host of the show also asked Sunny, if he weren't an actor, what he would have been then. He replied: "I don’t know, wherever my father would be working, maybe I too would be working there."

Sunny Deol is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and has been carrying his father Dharmendra's legacy pretty well. He is finally making his comeback to the big screen after a long time with Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2, reports India Today.