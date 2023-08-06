'Darlings' turns one: Alia Bhatt drops bts video to celebrate ocassion

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma starrer Darlings has completed its first year; on this special occasion, the actress dropped a fun bts video from the set of the movie.
Bhatt, taking it to her Instagram story, shared a video featuring her, Varma and Shefali Shah. The actors in the video can be seen having fun during reading sessions, rehersals and shooting.
The video consisted of a compilation of some exciting bloopers that were captured while shooting for Darlings.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress gave a glimpse of the fun she had during the filming. It clearly shows that all the co-stars shared a wonderful bond with each other on set.
Bhatt, along with the video, wrote a caption that read: "One year of Darlings."
The iconic film marked the first collaboration between the Brahmastra actor and director Jasmeet K Reen. The plot of the movie revolved around an abusive marriage in which a woman named Badrunisa Shaikh faced domestic violence from her alcoholic husband, Hamza Shaikh.
Darlings is a Netflix film that has been produced by Alia Bhatt, Gaurav Verma and Gauri Khan under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, reports Pinkvilla.
