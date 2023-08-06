'Darlings' turns one: Alia Bhatt drops bts video to celebrate ocassion

'Darlings' has been jointly produced by Alia Bhatt with Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma starrer Darlings has completed its first year; on this special occasion, the actress dropped a fun bts video from the set of the movie.

Bhatt, taking it to her Instagram story, shared a video featuring her, Varma and Shefali Shah. The actors in the video can be seen having fun during reading sessions, rehersals and shooting.

The video consisted of a compilation of some exciting bloopers that were captured while shooting for Darlings.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress gave a glimpse of the fun she had during the filming. It clearly shows that all the co-stars shared a wonderful bond with each other on set.

Bhatt, along with the video, wrote a caption that read: "One year of Darlings."

The iconic film marked the first collaboration between the Brahmastra actor and director Jasmeet K Reen. The plot of the movie revolved around an abusive marriage in which a woman named Badrunisa Shaikh faced domestic violence from her alcoholic husband, Hamza Shaikh.

Darlings is a Netflix film that has been produced by Alia Bhatt, Gaurav Verma and Gauri Khan under the banner of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, reports Pinkvilla.