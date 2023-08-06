Shraddha Kapoor on playing Lata Mageshkar's biopic: 'It’s a very big aim, but...'

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' with Ranbir Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has expressed her desire to portray the late legendary singer of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar, on screen.

Recently, Shraddha attended a fan event that was hosted by one of the most notable media portals. During the interaction with fans, the actress acted pretty candidly and happily answered most questions asked by her beloved fans.

One of the fans asked the Ek Villain actress, if she gets a chance to play a biopic of any historical personality, which one she would pick to portray on screen.

Shraddha, 36, mentioned that she would love to play her maternal aunt, who is also an actor, Padmini Kolhapure. Meanwhile, she also expressed her wish to play Lata ji's biopic.

"Best answer! Best answer! I think ki yeh bohot hi achcha suggestion hai. Padmini Kolhapure meri masi jo hai.

Fans were left amused especially when she mentioned: "I would also wish to say Lata Mangeshkar. mean, it’s a very big aim, but you never know. So it's my masi & Lata Mangeshkar Ji."

Shakti Kapoor's daughter was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. At present, she is busy shooting for the upcoming film Stree 2 with Rajkumar Rao and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Besides Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor also has Chaalbaaz in London lined up next, reports Pinkvilla.