Russian airstrike targets blood transfusion centre in Ukraine, scores dead and injured. Twitter/ZelenskyyUa

A Russian-guided aerial bomb struck a blood transfusion center in Kupiansk, a town in the eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine, resulting in a devastating loss of life and injuries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the grim news on Saturday, shedding light on the horrific incident that unfolded.

The targeted blood transfusion center, a crucial lifeline for medical care, was obliterated by the guided air bomb, sending shockwaves through the community. Zelensky took to his Telegram channel to express his sorrow and outrage, condemning the attack as a war crime that vividly underscores the extent of Russian aggression.

Tragically, the casualty toll from the strike includes both fatalities and wounded individuals. Rescue teams were quick to respond, battling to control the resulting fire and attend to those in need. The strike has sent shockwaves throughout the region, further deepening the scars of conflict that have marred this part of Ukraine.

The attack on the blood transfusion centre comes on the heels of a series of escalating hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier reports indicated Russian missile strikes on a facility belonging to the Ukrainian aeronautics group Motor Sich, an essential part of Ukraine's industrial landscape. The company's role in producing aviation components has made it a prime target in the ongoing conflict.