India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully enters lunar orbit

This screen grab made from video footage taken on July 14, 2023 shows an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifting off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, southern Andhra Pradesh state. — AFP/File

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Saturday that the Chandaryaan-3 achieved lunar orbit after its launch last month from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

After the US, the Soviet Union, and China, Chandaryaan-3 would make India the fourth country to successfully perform a controlled landing on the moon, motivating major nations to pump billions into their own programmes to enter the competitive race to explore space.

Regarding the most recent information about the Indian space programme, the ISRO posted on Twitter, "Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru."

Chandaryaan-3 is expected to safely land between August 23 and 24 close to the Moon's little-known south pole if all goes according to plan, unlike the previous Indian moon landing attempt which was unsuccessful because ground control lost contact just before landing, AFP reported.

The mission's $74.6 million price tag is significantly lower than those of other nations, which is a credit to India's thrifty space engineering.

According to local media, Chandrayaan-3 is the fourth operational mission (M4) of the LVM3 launcher, originally the GSLVMkIII rocket, and is the third lunar exploration mission.

People wave Indian flags as an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state on July 14, 2023.— AFP/File

Better late than never



The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has taken much longer to reach the Moon than the manned Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s, which arrived in a matter of days.

The Indian rocket used is much less powerful than the United States' Saturn V and instead, the probe orbited the earth five or six times elliptically to gain speed, before being sent on a month-long lunar trajectory.

If the landing is successful the rover will roll off Vikram and explore the nearby lunar area, gathering images to be sent back to Earth for analysis.

The rover has a mission life of one lunar day or 14 Earth days.

ISRO chief S. Somanath has said his engineers carefully studied data from the last failed mission and tried their best to fix the glitches.

India's space programme has grown considerably in size and momentum since it first sent a probe to orbit the Moon in 2008.

In 2014, it became the first Asian nation to put a satellite into orbit around Mars, and three years later, the ISRO launched 104 satellites in a single mission.

The ISRO's Gaganyaan ("Skycraft") programme is slated to launch a three-day manned mission into Earth's orbit by next year.

India is also working to boost its two per cent share of the global commercial space market by sending private payloads into orbit for a fraction of the cost of competitors.