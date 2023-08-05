The 1975’s Matty Healy jokes about Malaysia ban at Lollapalooza

The 1975’s Matty Healy is wondering “What would we do without a little bit of drama”.



Halfway through The 1975's Friday night headlining performance at Lollapalooza, Matty Healy made fun of the band being expelled from Malaysia.

The frontman of the band joked while performing on the Bud Light stage at Grant Park in Chicago, taking a drink from his flask and laughing sarcastically. "What would we do without a little bit of drama, right?"

“Look at this. They’re always on the internet, constantly [talking about how we’re] unified by things we don’t like. And look – there’s hundreds of thousands of people unified for something they do like. That’s an actual phenomenon.”

Later on in the performance, which featured favourites like "Somebody Else," "Oh Caroline," and "Chocolate," Healy started joking, "One of my travel tips? Don't visit..."

Adam Hann on guitar, Ross MacDonald on bass, and George Daniel on drums interrupted him with their instruments before he could come to say "Malaysia," a humorous move the group frequently does live.

The 1975 played their first concert since their contentious performance at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur on July 21 at Lollapalooza.

As previously reported, after Healy went on a profanity-filled tirade over the nation's anti-LGBTQIA+ policies on stage, Malaysian officials forbade them from continuing to perform.

The "Chocolate" singer, who was most recently linked to Taylor Swift, went on to intensify his protest against the stringent restrictions by having an intimate moment with his male bassist.

“I’m sure a lot of you are g*y and progressive and cool. I pulled this show yesterday, and we had a conversation. We said, ‘You know what? We can’t let the kids down because they’re not the government,’” Healy addressed the audience in Malaysia, where same-gender activity is illegal.

“If you want to invite me here to do a show, you can f*ck off. I’ll take your money, you can ban me, but I’ve done this before, and it doesn’t feel good.”