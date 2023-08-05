Dwayne Johnson breaks his silence on Black Adam sequel: Watch

Dwayne Johnson has recently broken his silence on Black Adam sequel on a new episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart show.



“Black Adam got caught in a vortex of new leadership. And at that time, as we were creating Black Adam, developing it, shooting Black Adam … it was so many changes in leadership,” said Johnson.

Before the release of Black Adam in October 2022, Johnson recalled plans to develop his own chapter within the DC Universe but after the change of leadership with James Gunn and Peter Safran, the entire DC Studios was reformed.

The Jungle Cruise star explained, “And as you know, anytime you have a company, but especially that size and magnitude that’s a publicly traded company, and you have all those changes in leadership, you have people coming in who, creatively and fiscally, are going to make decisions that you may not agree with.”

Johnson however confessed that the Black Adam sequel “got in that web of new leadership,” while the project being dropped “will always be one of the biggest mysteries”.



Fast & Furious alum noted, “You have the biggest opening of your career. You’re establishing a new superhero and you want to grow out the franchise. You bring back Superman and Henry Cavill. But we created a diverse superhero portfolio, where we have just men and women of colour in Black Adam 2 as well.”

However, Johnson revealed that the sequel wasn’t observed from the audiences’ point of view.

“As business-minded people who are always thinking audience first, yes we look at and respect the bottom line economically, but also when you think about opportunity and creating things that are fresh and delivering for the audience, when that wasn’t looked at through that lens, it makes things a little bit more challenging,” added the Rampage actor.