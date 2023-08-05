Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moving to Germany?

File footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shouldn’t be expecting an invitation to join the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s death next month.



The longest-reigning monarch breathed her last at her Scottish residence on September 8 last year.

According to reports, insiders suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s non-royal positions exempted them from being invited to honor the late monarch at her tribute event.

However, they insisted that Harry and Meghan won’t let it get to them and arrange a commitment of their own to keep them occupied on the day.

They are reportedly planning a trip to Germany on September 9.

“If they are not included in any of those plans they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way,” the insider told The Sun.



King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off their three-week holiday on August 21 in Balmoral, where they will be joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, as well as disgraced royal Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Harry and Meghan’s snub on such a somber occasion is attributed to their estranged relationship with the Royal Family, especially Charles, and William, owing to their smearing campaign against them in a slew of media releases.



“You can read the room on that as to where things are [between them],” a source said, alluding to Harry and William's no-contact relationship since the former quit the Firm.