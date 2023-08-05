Zachary Levi defends 'offhand remarks' about 'dumb' SAG-AFTRA strike

Zachary Levi previously voiced his unanimous support for the SAG-AFTRA strike

Zachary Levi joined the like of Stephen Amell in his frustration against the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes.

During a fan event earlier this week, the Shazam! actor dubbed the strike rules that hinder the artists from promoting studio content “so dumb.”

In a statement clarifying his stance, Levi explained that his “offhand remark” was “taken out of context,” while declaring his full support for the SAG-AFTRA union.

He doubled down on the necessity of the ongoing strike against the “exploitative system that us artists are subject to work in since I started my journey in this business 25 years ago.”

However, the actor said he couldn’t brush past his fans who travel miles, spending a fortune to attend meet and greets and not being able to interact to their fullest.

“But we also cannot forget our fans during this strike,” shared Levi. “Fans that spend their money and energy traveling far distances to talk with us about our work that means so much to them, we should be able to engage.”

“Our business exists and succeeds because of the fans, and I think it’s imperative we appreciate them for their support of our careers,” Levi added.

The American Underdog star’s comments about the strike seems to be from the Manchester Comic-Con last month, in which he expressed lament over not being able to discuss his versatile filmography.

“I’m not allowed to talk about … this is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work,” Levi says in the clip. “I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in. I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy. I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in — as the best prince ever! I’m not allowed to talk about those things.”

Actors and writers are currently on a joint strike against studios and production houses for better work conditions, increased pay, and protection against AI.