Jennifer Garner becomes reason for ex Ben Affleck’s joy on trip without Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner seemed to have prompted an unusually big smile out of Ben Affleck compared to the usual gloomy expression he wears when out with wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Garner had reunited with Affleck with their three children in Florence, Italy on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, of which Lopez was not a part of.

The Gone Girl actor had arrived on a private jet and had opened his arms wide for his 11-year-old son, Samuel, who ran to meet him on the tarmac. The multihyphenate artist was then greeted by his daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14.

Affleck then made his way over to his ex-wife, who also seemed all smiles, and engulfed in his arms. The former couple, who was married from 2005 to 2018, indulged in an ‘impassioned conversation’ for around half an hour before parting and hugging goodbye, via Page Six.

The three children tagged along with their father as Garner went on her way to her own outing.

The Air director had just spent the weekend in Southampton, New York, with the On the Floor musician and seemed in good spirits having reunited with his brood.

The actor has previously gone viral for looking frustrated and irritated at times, especially when he is accompanying Lopez at public events.

Affleck was turned into a meme when he looked bored during the 2023 Grammys and the couple allegedly argued during the event.

Moreover, Lopez and Affleck found themselves at the centre of negative press, one day before singer’s Mother premiere, again when a clip of him “slamming” her door made the rounds on TikTok.

Although, Lopez has made positive comments about her blended family in many interviews.