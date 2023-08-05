 
Saturday August 05, 2023
Meghan Markle 'moves on from negative period'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a "united" view of their family values

By Web Desk
August 05, 2023
Meghan Markle moves on from negative period

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to give their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as normal of a childhood as they can in California.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex says that they are interested in giving their two children - four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet - as normal a childhood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have a "united" view of their family values and how they want to raise their children.

Meghan and Harry are raising their kids with a very play-based method and they have several play areas, including a climbing gym, on their property.

Meghan "just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito," a source has told the Mirror. And as she focuses on her children, she has started to take a softer approach with Harry and the royal family.

"The former Suits star used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now," they added. 