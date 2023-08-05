Meghan Markle 'moves on from negative period'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to give their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as normal of a childhood as they can in California.
A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex says that they are interested in giving their two children - four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet - as normal a childhood.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have a "united" view of their family values and how they want to raise their children.
Meghan and Harry are raising their kids with a very play-based method and they have several play areas, including a climbing gym, on their property.
Meghan "just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito," a source has told the Mirror. And as she focuses on her children, she has started to take a softer approach with Harry and the royal family.
"The former Suits star used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now," they added.
